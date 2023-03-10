Packers finalize coaching staff, promote Bisaccia to assistant head coach

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Green Bay Packers have finalized its coaching staff for the 2023-24 season.
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has been promoted to assistant head coach, Matt LaFleur announced Friday. Bisaccia will continue coordinating special teams as well.
Bisaccia has 21 years of NFL coaching experience, and it will be his 12th season as an associate or assistant head coach. He was the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.
Below are other coaching changes announced by LaFleur on Friday:
Greg Williams - passing game coordinator (defense)
Ryan Downard - defensive backs coach
Jason Rebrovich - pass rush specialist
Tim Lester - senior analyst
Rob Grosso - offensive quality control coach
Kyle Wilber - special teams quality control coach