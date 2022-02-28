Packers heading to London for 2022 regular-season game

(WQOW) - Pack your bags, Packer fans! The Green and Gold are heading across the pond to London for a regular-season game in 2022.
The NFL and the Green Bay Packers announced the news Monday morning that they will play an international regular-season game for the first time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. No date or opponent has been announced just yet.
In a press released, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said,
"Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard and that desire becomes a reality this season. It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce Green Bay and our area to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field and Northeastern Wisconsin."
As part of the NFL's expansion of the regular season to 17 games, four teams this year that eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.