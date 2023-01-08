 Skip to main content
Packers miss playoffs after loss to Lions

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Green Bay Packers have been eliminated from playoff contention after a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Green Bay led 9-6 at halftime after a field goal frenzy in the first half. Former Packer Jamaal Williams gave the Lions the lead with a rushing score in the third quarter before Aaron Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard later in the frame to go ahead 16-13. 

Williams ran in another score with 5:55 left in the game to retake the lead 20-16. On the following drive, Aaron Rodgers threw an interception with 3:37 left. Detroit would get the ball back and march downfield to end the game.

Rodgers finished 17/27 for 205 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. Lions QB Jared Goff finished 23/34 for 224 yards.

The Packers' remarkable comeback season comes to an end with an 8-9 record after winning five straight games heading into week 18.

