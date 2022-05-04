Packers opponent and date announced for London game

Green Bay (WQOW) - Two of the NFL's oldest teams are headed to London to face-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this fall. Wednesday morning the league announced that the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants will play their week 5 match-up abroad.
The Sun. Oct. 9 kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Central Time which will be 2:30 p.m. local time in London.
The Packers say they will have an "extremely limited" number of tickets available for season ticket holders because of the game being a neutral-site international contest. Those tickets will be able to be purchased through a drawing. Prices and seat locations of the tickets have not been announced.
Tickets for the game London will be available to the general public in June. Exact dates for sales windows will be announced by the NFL later this month.