Parents concerned with school's lack of A/C

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hillcrest Elementary School was built in the mid-1960s and is one of two buildings in the Chippewa Falls United Area School District without air conditioning and according to parent, Christina Leavell, the lack of A/C caused major issues the last two weeks of school.
"Us as parents have seen our kids come home from school with extremely red cheeks, some kids have been getting sick and some parents have picked up their kids up from school because they have shown symptoms of heat stroke," Leavell said.
According to the Hillcrest Parent Teacher Organization, temperatures averaged between 80 and 100 degrees inside the school — which some parents considered extremely unsafe.
"Me personally, I'm very angered," Leavell said. "A lot of parents are picking up their kids because they're frustrated, they know it's a safety issue for their children so they're taking the kids out of school just to keep the children safe."
Despite the frustration from parents, Chad Trowbridge, the business manager for the school district said there are no easy solutions to the problem.
"So there's no duct work, there's no support structure for any sort of air conditioning nor is there space for it," Trowbridge said. "Oftentimes the ceilings are mounted right up to the deck so there's just not room for it nor is there adequate power."
While the building is identified in the district's plan for infrastructure improvement, Trowbridge said the only two long-term options are extensive renovations or construction of a new school. These options would cost millions and would require the school board to recommend a referendum vote to the school district of Chippewa Falls.
"Children are doing their best to learn and teachers are doing their best to teach but it's a very hard environment. I couldn't be working in an office of 90 degrees," Leavell said.
The school board plans to discuss the issue in their next meeting, but in the meantime the Hillcrest PTO has encouraged concerned community members to reach out to their school board representatives.