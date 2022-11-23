Passersby applauded for their help after serious head-on crash in Pepin County

Pepin County (WQOW) - Passersby are being applauded for their help after a serious head-on crash in Pepin County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy 10 near the intersection of State Hwy 25.
It appears an SUV driven by a Durand man drove into oncoming traffic and hit a truck head-on at highway speed.
It took authorities an "extended amount of time" to extricate the driver of the SUV and the passenger in the truck. Hwy 10 remained for about two hours.
The driver of the SUV was taken to an Eau Claire hospital by ambulance. The passenger in the truck was taken to a Rochester, MN hospital by helicopter. The driver of the truck, a man from Ohio, was treated at the scene and will be okay.
The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said an off-duty firefighter from Osseo happened upon the crash seconds after it occurred. That person provided significant care until paramedics arrived. Another passerby, who happened to be a nurse, also assisted.
Authorities believe inattentive driving was the main cause of the crash.