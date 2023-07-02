Patriotic Pontoon Parade celebrates the 4th

HOLCOMBE (WQOW) - People decorated their boats in red, white and blue while cranking up the Sousa today for a patriotic pontoon parade in Holcombe.
Around 20 people came together by a restaurant called Phat Bob's for this yearly tradition. There used to be a yearly parade on the Holcombe flowage, but it ended around thirty years ago. Three years ago, some people came together to restart the beloved tradition, and organizers say it has been getting bigger each year.
"I think it brings people together, whether you grew up here, or visiting, we're all still guests of this lake, and it's fun to just get out and see everyone and just show our patriotism and bring people together for a little while, and then everyone goes and does their summer thing," said Lynette Lancor, one of the organizers.
This year's theme for pontoons was Uncle Sam, but any pontoon with the stars and the stripes were gladly accepted.