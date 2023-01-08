Pattern change brings warmer temperatures, drier conditions to the Chippewa Valley

Mostly sunny skies are on tap today as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the lower 20s.
Fog develops after midnight. Be sure to drive carefully as you hit the roadways. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens.
We kick off the new week on Monday with freezing fog during the morning. Expect the freezing fog to clear by midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 20s.
A weak disturbance could deliver a wintry mix Tuesday. Another storm system could bring snow on Thursday, but it's only a slight chance.
Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s going into next weekend with dry conditions.