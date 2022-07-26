Peer-focused recovery center opens in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) - A recovery center in Menomonie that focuses on peer-to-peer support opened this week.
Located in the lower level of Menomonie City Hall, the Kaleidoscope Center is a peer recovery center ran by the Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance.
Visitors can stop in and talk about anything they're going through with a peer supporter, a member of the community who has had a mental health struggle themselves. Peer supporters are trained to hold and help guide tough conversations.
A visit to the center is free, and no appointment is necessary.
David Stanley, community coordinator for Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance, said peer-to-peer support is a different type of conversation. “You can come and talk to someone without there being any agenda or checklist. There's no limit to the conversation besides just being mutually respectful and mutually beneficial," said Stanley.
The Kaleidoscope Center is open Monday through Friday. You can find more detailed hours here.