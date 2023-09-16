People dispose of waste at Clean Sweep

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cars lined up to dispose of household items for the fall Clean Sweep.
At WRR Environmental Services, people drove by dropping off their old fuel, aerosol cans, and lightbulbs to be properly disposed of. The Clean Sweep is an opportunity for residents to clear out their garage of items that cannot just be thrown away.
A technician with WRR said that this event helps water treatment plants by keeping our drains clean of hazardous materials.
"Typically without the Clean Sweep or an event like this in someone's local community, residents are forced to hold on to or some people like to dump stuff down the drain and we really want to encourage people to recycle responsibly and look out for our environment," said Duane Mcelwaine.
Mcelwaine added that the event occurs in Eau Claire 3 times a year with one taking place in the spring, one in the middle of summer, and one in the fall. WRR will also be having a Clean Sweep for Chippewa County on September 21st in Chippewa Falls.
The event accepts most items for free with the exception of latex paint, light bulbs, and propane cylinders for a fee.