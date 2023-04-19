'People really need to slow down': Area State Patrol post reports over 4,000 crashes this winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Winter weather may be in the rearview, but after responding to thousands of crashes in the past few months, Wisconsin State Patrol is warning drivers to slow down.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire post Sergeant Josh Maurer, our region saw over 4,000 crashes this past November through March. Half of which were the result of poor road conditions. He said 10% of crashes this winter had reports of one or more people injured.
Sgt. Maurer said these numbers are similar to last year's. However, what he continues to see during poor driving conditions are people driving fast.
"People really need to slow down when their faced with worsening road conditions and realize that they're not going to be able to react or slow down as quickly as they normally would with dry pavement conditions," Sgt. Maurer said.
For the spring and summer season, he said the biggest concern are crashes from distracted driving and construction season.
State Patrol is also warning drivers to make sure to keep your cellphones down and eyes on the road.