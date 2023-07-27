Photos released of people officers want to talk to in gentlemen's club death investigation

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - The photos of people law enforcement want to speak to has been made public as a death investigation continues.
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera said in a press release that a 911 call came in just before 2 a.m. on June 30. The caller reported there was an "unresponsive male party" in a vehicle outside of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club in the township of Alma.
The man was identified as Andrew J. Frechette, 55, of Beaver Dam.
Earlier this month, officials said they were still looking to speak with potential witnesses, adding if they were not able to identify every witness present at the gentlemen's club on June 29-30, they would post surveillance images.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials said only one person is not yet identified.
The death investigation is being done by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 715-284-5357. You can also report a tip at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com