Pickleball players raise $20,000 to build courts in Rock Falls

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Here's a pickle: what do you do when you love a sport but have nowhere to play?
Four pickleball fans in Rock Falls had that experience, and took things into their own hands.
Sue, Richard, Kathy and Steve Dahl had taken one pickleball lesson before the pandemic, and it became their favorite pastime throughout quarantine.
"We fell in love with the game, COVID hit, we had room in our shop and my husband built a court and we played all winter," Sue said, adding they would play every single night.
However, their group of four soon grew to 10, then 20, and they needed more space.
The group lives within a few miles of Rock Falls, and had to drive at least 12 miles several times a week to places like Durand or Lima to find the closest court. Sue said Eau Claire does have courts available, but it was often too busy to play.
Some members of the Offut Park Commission began playing with them, and they wanted a spot closer to home as well. The Park Commission suggested having a fundraiser, and the group of four got to work.
"We started writing some grants and got a good response early on," Steve said.
They received sizable donations from groups like Dunn County Energy Cooperative, the Community Foundation of Dunn County, Advent Health, the Rotary Club, Scheels Sports, and Security Bank; they added that many friends and neighbors donated whatever they could, from $20 to $800. Since January 2021, they were able to raise about $20,000.
Now, Offut Park, which sits on County Road H off of Highway 85, is home to two brand new pickleball courts for everyone to enjoy.
"It's for all ages. My kids play, my grandkids play, my great grandkids play," Sue said. "Anybody that plays it falls in love with it."
Steve said pickleball is not only a good source of exercise, but also a social activity, and he hopes people can discover why they love the sport through these new courts.
"We've left paddles and balls to play with and just about every time we come we can tell somebody's been using them," Steve said.
"Come and try it out," Sue said. "There's paddles and balls here, come play."
The group is still hoping to raise about $30,000 more to add features such as lighting, fencing, and a finishing similar to that of a tennis court. Anyone interested in donating can contact Sue Dahl at dickandsue2013@gmail.com.