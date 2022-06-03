Plan on traffic delays with air show this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Be ready for traffic backups and delays if you plan on heading to the air show, or plan to drive on the north side, and that includes Highway 53.
Starr Avenue from North Lane to the airport entrance will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Melby Street beginning at White Avenue, and Starr Avenue at Eddy Lane will be one way into the air show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
And Melby Street and Starr Avenue will be one way out of the air show from 3 p.m. until all air show traffic has cleared on Saturday and Sunday.
It's also important to note much of North Lane, Airport Road and the east end of East Riverview Drive are closed to traffic now through Sunday.