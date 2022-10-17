Plans are underway for a new public library in Cadott, but donations are needed to get going

CADOTT (WQOW) - Plans for a new public library in Cadott have been constructed.
The new library will be located right next to Cadott Elementary School by Highway 27. Renderings of the library were shown featuring the orientation of the building, a parking lot, and green spaces for indoor and outdoor activities.
Katherine Kaste, the board of trustees president for Cadott Public Library, said that they toured other libraries to learn what they could offer the community.
"We saw some very welcoming places where people just wanted to be there and where people gathered. It was just kind of a hub of a community and we would really like that for Cadott," Kaste said.
This is still very much in the preliminary phase, the board is still seeking funds for the project and they hope to be able to break ground by 2024.