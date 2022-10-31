 Skip to main content
Plea bargain reached in Polk County homicide case

joseph hadro

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentencing will be in January for a man accused of beating another man to death with a hammer in Polk County.

Joseph Hadro accepted a plea deal Monday. A charge of first degree homicide was reduced to reckless homicide. He pleaded guilty to that charge, and to arson.

It was in March that police and firefighters were called to a burning mobile home in Osceola. The body of 63 year old Scott Zitzow, from Minnesota, was found inside. A witness told investigators that Hadro said he beat Zitzow in the face with the hammer because Zitzow had disrespected him.

Hadro will be sentenced January 27th.

