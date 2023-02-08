Plea deal reached in child sexual assault case

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man accused of child sex crimes in four western Wisconsin counties settled more of the cases Wednesday.
Roger Hattamer Jr., from Loyal, was in Taylor County Court, where he pleaded no contest to repeated sexual assault of a child.
Last month he pleaded guilty to similar charges in Clark County, and Chippewa County charges were consolidated with that case.
Also last month, a Rusk County jury convicted him of various child sex crimes.
All of the cases involved the same child.
Hattamer will be sentenced in Rusk county in June, and in Taylor and Clark counties in July.