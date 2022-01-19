 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Plea deal reached in fatal buggy crash case

  • 0
ANTHONY ANDERSON

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of driving drunk when he rear-ended an Amish buggy resulting in the death of a teenager will spend five days in jail.

Barron County Judge Michael Bitney handed down that sentence Wednesday for Anthony R. Anderson. The Rice Lake man accepted a plea bargain that reduced the felony charge of homicide by drunk driving to misdemeanor drunk driving- 2nd offense.

Anderson must also maintain absolute sobriety during two years of probation, do 80 hours of community service, and volunteer as a speaker on a victim impact panel if requested. His drivers license was revoked for a year, and he was ordered to pay fines and costs totaling $1429.

A 17 year old boy died six days after the February 2021 crash. Investigators say the buggy had a flashing LED strobe light and other lights and reflectors.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Recommended for you