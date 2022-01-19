Plea deal reached in fatal buggy crash case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of driving drunk when he rear-ended an Amish buggy resulting in the death of a teenager will spend five days in jail.
Barron County Judge Michael Bitney handed down that sentence Wednesday for Anthony R. Anderson. The Rice Lake man accepted a plea bargain that reduced the felony charge of homicide by drunk driving to misdemeanor drunk driving- 2nd offense.
Anderson must also maintain absolute sobriety during two years of probation, do 80 hours of community service, and volunteer as a speaker on a victim impact panel if requested. His drivers license was revoked for a year, and he was ordered to pay fines and costs totaling $1429.
A 17 year old boy died six days after the February 2021 crash. Investigators say the buggy had a flashing LED strobe light and other lights and reflectors.