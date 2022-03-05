Polar Plunge returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens braved Saturday's intense weather to take a plunge into freezing cold water for Eau Claire's Polar Plunge.
The event was at Half Moon Lake and benefited the Special Olympics of Wisconsin. Each plunger had to raise at least 75 dollars.
The plungers were excited to support the cause. One man even jumped into the freezing lake five times in a row.
Another participant said she gladly took the plunge to help a cause near and dear to her heart.
"The initial shock to your system was really cold and then it went to your feet," said participant Sara Kawell. "I just wanted to get out of there, but it was awesome."
The Polar Plunge returned this year following a hiatus due to the pandemic.