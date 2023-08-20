Police looking for missing Boyceville juvenile

UPDATE: An official with the Boyceville Police Department told News 18 Olson was last seen wearing camouflage. They believe he was most recently spotted just before 4 p.m. north of Glenwood City.
BOYCEVILLE (WQOW)- The Boyceville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
According to the Boyceville Police Department, Caleb Olson was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 18 in the Boyceville area. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and cowboy boots, and he may have a backpack with him.
He may be injured, according to the Boyceville Police Department.
If you have any information or have seen Olson, call (715) 232-1348.