Police: Man stole checks from mailboxes, forged and cashed them

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - 20 felony charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of stealing checks from the mailboxes of homes in Burnett County, then forging and cashing them.
Timothy Fitzgerald of Cushing, and formerly of New Richmond, is charged in Burnett County with mail fraud, forgery, and identity theft. His mugshot in this story is from a different, 2017 case.
According to the criminal complaint, several people reported that they were alerted by their banks that someone other than the account holder had signed and cashed checks at area businesses. Losses totaled more than $4000.
Investigators used security video from the businesses to identify Fitzgerald as the person using the checks. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He was also charged last year with similar crimes in Washburn and St. Croix counties, but did not show up for court.