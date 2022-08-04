 Skip to main content
Police responding to Mall of America after reports of shots fired

  • Updated
Andy Paras, WFFT

BLOOMINGTON (WQOW/KSTP) - Law enforcement is responding to the Mall of America after reports of shots fired around 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington Police confirmed on Twitter that shots were fired, and the suspect fled the mall. They added that they are not aware of anyone who is hurt. 

The Associated Press reports that video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex's Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

The mall is on lockdown, but our affiliate KSTP reports police say the mall is in the process of lifting the lockdown, and once they do the mall will be closed for the night. 

The news director of our affiliate WFFT was at the Mall of America at the time of the incident, sharing this video on Twitter. He said he did not hear gunshots. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is learned 

