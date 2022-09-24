 Skip to main content
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Rice Lake

  • Updated
RICE LAKE (WQOW) - The Rice Lake Police Department are looking for a man who robbed a Jacobson's Ace Hardware store Friday evening.

Officials said just after 7 p.m. Friday, a man entered the store located at 28 S. Main Street and ordered an employee to go to the register. He then took $756 dollars from a safe.

The employee said the suspect had an object in his jacket pocket that could have been a gun, as the man was motioning like it was a gun. The employee did say they never actually saw a firearm, though police are treating the incident as an armed robbery.

The suspect was wearing a long dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, a blue undershirt, a red white and blue hat, and an American flag face mask. He was described as having a deep voice.

The suspect fled on foot; officials said they don't know if he had a vehicle.

A jacket and hat were later recovered from the scene.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact Investigator Bohl at 715-296-3826 or the Barron County Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106.

