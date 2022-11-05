Police searching for missing woman last seen in Stevens Point

(WQOW) - According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, police in Stevens Point are searching for a missing woman with lower cognition skills who is not considered to be able to care for herself.
24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski is 5'4 and weighs 206 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Officials said she was last seen Friday afternoon at a home in Stevens Point, where she is from. Her mother, Hope Bemowski, said Cassidy had told her over the phone that she was leaving to Illinois with her boyfriend. However, her mother said Cassidy does not have a boyfriend known to her but often meets people online playing X-Box.
Cassidy does not own a vehicle and is believed to have been picked up by an unknown person, with no money or identification. Her phone is shut off, which police said is unusual, and they are unable to ping her location due to her "pay-as-you-go" cellular plan.
Officials said Cassidy has left with strangers in the past and has returned home months later.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Lt. Brian Brooks with the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1501, or bbrooks@stevenspoint.com.