Police warn of scam targeting teens

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - Area police are warning of a new scam. This time targeting teenagers.
According to a post from the New Richmond Police Department, scammers target teens using social media like Snapchat, Instagram, or Facebook.
The scammer pretends to be another teenager and requests to be their friend. Then they send and request inappropriate videos and pictures. Once they have those, they extort the victim for money, saying the will send those pictures to family and friends if they don't pay.
Police say the scammers are typically untraceable and are from other countries.
To keep your teenagers safe, police say to talk with them about safety on social media. That includes only accepting friend requests from people you know and never sending private photos or videos.