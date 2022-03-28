Political science expert: most contentious races yet

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - School board elections are Tuesday, April 5, and the campaigns have been far from normal as candidates seem to be uniquely divided.
Kim Zagorksi, a political science professor at UW-Stout, said the races in Eau Claire and Menomonie are the most contentious she's ever seen.
She added the Chippewa Valley is not alone, as local elections have been more political across the nation, even for nonpartisan roles like school board. That's leading to more heated campaigns.
Zagorski thinks one reason is that hot topics, like critical race theory, mask policies, or the roles of teachers in their students' lives, all tend to draw partisan feedback.
"Given the political landscape, the conditions certainly at the national and the state level of this polarization are there. So it's not unexpected that it would happen at the local level," Zagorski said. "Because of all of that polarization, these issues probably would have been dealt with differently, but now the groundwork has been laid."
Zagorski said she's noticed the elections have become more about the politics than the schools.
She said if voters are overwhelmed with partisan messaging, to do their own research and learn what the policies in their schools actually are.