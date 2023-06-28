2024 Wisconsin voter poll: Thin margin between DeSantis and Trump, many Dems undecided

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) – A new poll is giving a glimpse of how Wisconsin voters are thinking a year and a half before the next presidential election.
The newest Marquette University Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin voters was published Wednesday. In one question, they asked Wisconsin Republican and Independents about their presidential primary preferences. Thirty one percent of those people said Donald Trump, and 30% said Ron DeSantis. Mike Pence was at 6%, Tim Scott at 5%, and Nikki Haley at 3%.
“When Republicans were asked whom they would pick if the choice were only between Trump and DeSantis, DeSantis is the choice of 57% and Trump is the pick of 41%,” poll officials said in a press release.
The poll also asked how people might vote if the 2024 presidential election were today. President Joe Biden has a larger lead over Trump than he does over DeSantis, according to the poll.
“If the election were held today and DeSantis were the GOP nominee against Biden, it would be a very close race in Wisconsin, with 49% for Biden, 47% for DeSantis, and 4% declining to choose,” the press release read.
According to the poll, if the ballot were Biden vs. Trump, Biden would receive 52% of votes to Trumps 43%, with 4% undecided.
Looking toward the Democratic field, many Wisconsin voters are undecided even as the incumbent looks toward his second term. According to the poll, Biden is the first choice among 49% of respondents who identify as a Democrat or Independent. Nine percent prefer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 3% chose Marianne Williamson. The poll said that 39% are undecided.
The survey interviewed 913 Wisconsin registered voters from June 8 to 13. Click here to see the full poll results.