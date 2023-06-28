 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

2024 Wisconsin voter poll: Thin margin between DeSantis and Trump, many Dems undecided

  • Updated
  • 0
ELECTION

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) – A new poll is giving a glimpse of how Wisconsin voters are thinking a year and a half before the next presidential election.  

The newest Marquette University Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin voters was published Wednesday. In one question, they asked Wisconsin Republican and Independents about their presidential primary preferences. Thirty one percent of those people said Donald Trump, and 30% said Ron DeSantis. Mike Pence was at 6%, Tim Scott at 5%, and Nikki Haley at 3%.

“When Republicans were asked whom they would pick if the choice were only between Trump and DeSantis, DeSantis is the choice of 57% and Trump is the pick of 41%,” poll officials said in a press release.

The poll also asked how people might vote if the 2024 presidential election were today. President Joe Biden has a larger lead over Trump than he does over DeSantis, according to the poll.

“If the election were held today and DeSantis were the GOP nominee against Biden, it would be a very close race in Wisconsin, with 49% for Biden, 47% for DeSantis, and 4% declining to choose,” the press release read.

According to the poll, if the ballot were Biden vs. Trump, Biden would receive 52% of votes to Trumps 43%, with 4% undecided.

Looking toward the Democratic field, many Wisconsin voters are undecided even as the incumbent looks toward his second term. According to the poll, Biden is the first choice among 49% of respondents who identify as a Democrat or Independent. Nine percent prefer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 3% chose Marianne Williamson. The poll said that 39% are undecided.

The survey interviewed 913 Wisconsin registered voters from June 8 to 13. Click here to see the full poll results. 

