3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden discusses drug crisis with sheriffs

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Republicans and Democrats running to represent western Wisconsin are making their platforms known in the Chippewa Valley this week. On Thursday, 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden sat down with local law enforcement to learn about the struggles they're facing, particularly when it comes to our local drug crisis.
Rep. Jesse James and sheriffs from Eau Claire, Dunn, and St. Croix counties joined Van Orden at the local Republican party headquarters in Altoona. There, sheriffs shared their concerns with illegal immigration and how they believe it contributes to illicit drugs crossing the Mexico-U.S. border, which they say makes its way to the Chippewa Valley.
Van Orden criticized the Biden administration's border policies and said he'll be sure to help law enforcement if elected.
"When I'm elected, make sure that the federal government is doing their responsibility, which is to secure the borders," Van Orden said. "There's huge problems with manning, retaining, and equipping our local law enforcement. Some of that money can come from federal sources. That will be my job. Also, mental health and drug addiction treatment is something that needs to be facilitated through the federal government."
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said fentanyl deaths are on the rise in our area, and that it's a community issue.
Cramer said a lot of catalytic converter thefts are committed by people who are addicted to drugs and looking to make a quick buck to buy those drugs. He added even worse than theft is the danger of death.
"It's just a real danger across the board for law enforcement, for our college students. For pills, let's say a percocet or percodan pill, and someone thinks, 'oh, that's a prescription drug,' and it's not and it kills them, we all lose," Cramer said. "We've lost a student, we've lost a loved one in our community."
Van Orden plans to also meet with law enforcement in La Crosse in the next few weeks.