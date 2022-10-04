5 weeks to midterm election, how Eau Claire is preparing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The midterm election is just five weeks away, and local election officials are almost done preparing.
The Eau Claire deputy city clerk Nicholas Koerner said they have nearly 500 poll workers for the November 2022 election, but they could use 10 to 20 more. For small elections like the February primary, they only need 200 to 300.
Absentee voting by mail has already started. If you choose to do so in-person, that doesn't start for another three weeks.
To vote absentee, proof of identification must be presented to the municipal clerk. After providing proof of I.D., the clerk writes their initials on the certificate envelope.
"It's actually pretty much business as usual for us. Most of the preparation is already done. Now we're just doing the last minute things and training poll workers," Koerner said.
If you're interested in being a poll worker, the first training session for this election is Monday, Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
Officials say so far they've received almost 1,000 mail-in absentee ballots, and that they expect about the same amount as the last midterm election in 2018. That was a total of roughly 6,000 in-person absentee and mail-in absentee ballots.