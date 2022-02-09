Advocacy Groups Host City Council Candidate Forum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Six candidates for City Council spoke in a virtual forum on how they want to bring change and innovation to Eau Claire on Wednesday night.
The forum was organized by two local advocacy groups, the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition and the Social X Change Project.
Sheng Elizabeth Lor, moderator of the forum and founder of the Social X Change Project, said their goal was getting to know the candidates by asking questions from underrepresented voices.
Five leaders of advocacy groups with a focus on marginalized communities provided questions on how candidates would ensure communities of color are not only listened to, but supported and involved in decision making, as well as questions on COVID relief funds from the American Plan Rescue Act.
Lor said she plans to hold more events like this to highlight the importance of local elections.
"I love Eau Claire and every piece of Eau Claire is really important to me," Lor said. "It could be a road that needs fixing to how we're gonna spend ARPA funds, and knowing that people who could represent my values, my interests, and things that are important to me, that I prioritize, and have them be in a seat of power, that's why it's really important to me."
Candidates agreed that finding new ways to connect with Eau Claire's minority groups should be a priority.
Most agreed that affordable housing and supporting small businesses were two potential areas to direct relief funds.
Mark Richter, a seventh City Council candidate, was scheduled to speak in Wednesday's forum but was unable to attend.
The City Council primaries are Tuesday, February 15.
