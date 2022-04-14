After recount, Nathan Otto still wins Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors District 11 seat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After three hours of recounting ballots, election officials found that Nathan Otto still won the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors District 11 seat, and by an even slightly bigger margin.
On election night on April 5, incumbent Otto won by just nine votes.
His opponent Tara Balts later filed for a recount. After Thursday morning's recount, officials found that a voter in Altoona was incorrectly given a ballot for this race, so Balts has one less vote now.
With this process, officials follow Wisconsin Elections Commission's recount procedures.
They have a board of canvassers consisting of one Democrat, one Republican, and the Eau Claire County Clerk Sue McDonald.
Tabulators are appointed and sworn in from the county and city office, candidates can look at each ballot and challenge something, and observers from the public are allowed to watch the whole process and ask basic questions.
"They're just here to observe," McDonald said. "They can't touch anything. They can't have pens or pencils in their possession. Just making sure the integrity of all the materials stays, that no one is tampering with anything, but they are allowed to watch the process. We encourage them to watch it so that they're reassured that this process works and that it's accurate."
In this case, if the difference is 40 votes or fewer for a race of 4,000 voters or fewer, candidates are allowed to request a recount, but they have to pay for it if the difference is between 11 and 40 votes.
If the difference is 10 votes or fewer, there is no charge to the candidate for the recount.