AG candidate Eric Toney campaigns in Eau Claire, slams Kaul over DCI staffing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Republican candidate for Wisconsin attorney general Eric Toney made a campaign stop in Eau Claire on Monday to highlight what he calls a failure of incumbent Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to keep the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) properly staffed.
In an address just outside the Eau Claire County courthouse, Toney criticized his opponent, saying Kaul made no effort to fill 25 vacant DCI positions. The current Fond du Lac County District Attorney said he will remedy the staffing shortage if elected.
"As attorney general, we will never allow those positions to go unfilled, because I know how important they are," Toney said. "I've worked with DCI agents and those prosecutors at our Department of Justice, and to put an end to this violent crime and drug epidemic, we need all hands on deck."
Toney was joined at the Eau Claire press conference by sheriffs from Dunn, Pepin, Polk and St. Croix counties, as well as a representative from the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police. Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener spoke about how his department relies on DCI support.
"Agencies like the Pepin County Sheriff's Office that rely on DCI to help us out in investigating violent crime and serious crimes," Wener said. "[Vacant positions,] that's only going to hurt us, because their resources may be at some other county and they just don't have the resources to come help us."
In a statement sent to News 18, spokesman for Kaul's campaign Joe Oslund said Toney is making "false claims."
"81 of 90 authorized DCI special agent positions are currently filled, and DOJ is actively recruiting a new class of special agents right now. AG Kaul has consistently fought for more resources for public safety and, unlike Eric Toney, has made serious proposals to help fund local law enforcement and other critical services that make communities across Wisconsin safer and stronger," said Oslund.
The midterm elections will be held November 8.