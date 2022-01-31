Altoona school board member announces run for State Assembly

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The race for the 68th Assembly District is officially competitive as an Altoona woman has announced she is running for the seat.
Hillarie Roth made the announcement Monday at the Eau Claire County Republican Headquarters.
Roth is a member of the Altoona police and fire commission, as well as a member of the Altoona school board. She is also a chief inspector for local elections and polling places.
Roth said she is someone who steps up for her community, and wants to step up for the community again in the Assembly.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Jesse James, who announced recently he is not seeking reelection, rather he is running for State Senate.
Roth is running against Karen Hurd, a Fall Creek village trustee who announced her candidacy last week.
The primary is August 9 and the election is November 8.