Altoona's Jesse James announces bid for State Senate

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Representative Jesse James (R-Altoona) is setting his sights on the State Senate in the upcoming fall election.
James made the announcement on Friday at the Altoona VFW. The 23rd Senate District is currently held by Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie). Bernier, who announced recently she is not seeking reelection, said she would not endorse anyone until after the primary, but said she was at the event to support James as a friend.
Currently, James represents the 68th Assembly District. He was first elected to the seat in in 2018 and reelected in 2020. Before that, he was the police and fire chief in Altoona.
Earlier this month local businessman Brian Westrate also announced he was running for the seat as a Republican.
The 23rd Senate District covers all of Chippewa and Clark Counties, as well as parts of Eau Claire, Dunn, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood and Marathon Counties.
The primary is August 9, and the election is November 8.