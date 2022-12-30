Application deadline quickly approaching to run for Eau Claire city council president

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have an interest in running for Eau Claire city council president, your time is winding down.
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 by 5 p.m. is the last day to file paperwork for this local race.
Documents required include a Declaration of Candidacy form and nomination papers that have 200 to 400 signatures of registered voters.
You'll also need to turn in a Campaign Finance Registration statement before you can start spending money for election activities.
Eau Claire city clerk Nicholas Koerner said this position is important because they are in charge of council meetings and can represent council members at local events like referendum meetings.
"The council president can go and talk to different groups about that (referendum). They go to the swearing in's for the police officers and firefighters," Koerner said. "They also sign all of the resolutions and ordinances from the council meetings."
Current council president Terry Weld announced earlier this year he will not seek reelection.
Council vice president Emily Berge is the only person so far who has announced her candidacy.
This race will be on the April 4, 2023 ballot.
If you'd like to run, a link to the documents needed can be found in the Council President Candidate booklet.
Over in Altoona, there will be races for aldermanic districts 4, 5, 6 in April.