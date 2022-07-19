Are you registered to vote for the August primaries?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you haven’t registered to vote for August’s primary election, July 20 is the last day to do so online. After that, you can still register in-person at the Eau Claire City Clerk’s Office or at the polling place on election day.
When registering to vote, you will need to bring an ID and proof of residence. Some acceptable forms of ID include a Wisconsin driver’s license or state identification card, a military ID, a U.S passport and a student ID issued by a Wisconsin University. If your ID has expired, you may still be in luck.
"There are a number of different expiration dates depending on the different type of voter ID," Deputy City Clerk Nicholas Koerner said. "Your driver's license, we would still accept them up until November 4, 2020 as the expiration date. Anything November 3, 2020 or before, is no longer acceptable."
If you do not have an acceptable form of ID, you can still get one on short notice at the DMV. The physical ID card may not arrive in the mail in time for the election, but the DMV will issue you a receipt with your photo on it that will be accepted at polling places.
One other quick election reminder: The window for in-person absentee voting in Eau Claire is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm, July 26 through August 5. Drive-thru voting will be available.