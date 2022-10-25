Area Democrats, Republicans campaign in Chippewa Valley with two weeks to go to the election

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - To encourage people to head out to the polls, area Democrats held a "Get Out the Early Vote" kickoff event in Eau Claire.
3rd Congressional district candidate Brad Pfaff, state treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Sen. Jeff Smith, Rep. Jodi Emerson, Eau Claire school board member Marquell Johnson, and councilman Andrew Werthmann gathered at University Park off of Main Street to talk about the importance of voting early and voting Democrat.
Emerson is running for re-election for Assembly District 91, and she said she's fighting for reproductive rights and democracy.
"We've seen time and time again how many people are trying to go against the will of the people, whether that's going against our voting rights, trying to pass legislation that the majority of people in Wisconsin do not support. We really feel like democracy is on the line here," Emerson said.
Over at the local Republican party headquarters in Altoona, Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu, 23rd senate district candidate Jesse James, and 31st senate district candidate Dave Estenson, spoke about the importance of maintaining a strong Republican majority in the Wisconsin legislature.
Estenson said he's fighting for the future of his children. Plus, he addressed the allegations of abuse of power and sexual misconduct that Sen. Jeff Smith said about him in political advertisements.
"Those allegations were made 15 to 20 years ago," Estenson said. "They were investigated thoroughly and they were unfounded. And it just shows that my opponent has got nothing else but to attack me. He's not running on himself. The only thing he has is to attack me."
To learn who and what is on your ballot, go to My Vote Wisconsin.