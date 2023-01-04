Area Representatives sworn in, give thoughts on new legislative session

(WQOW) - Representatives in the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly were sworn into office this week, and in doing so, are looking to the political future.
Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) was sworn into a third term, saying she is grateful to the community for putting their trust in her to be their voice in Madison.
“I’m hopeful that with the start of a new session we will be able to focus our attention on what matters most: ensuring the well- being of our children, protecting access to clean water, sustaining good paying jobs, and giving our citizens every opportunity to be successful," Rep. Emerson said. "These are the goals that inspired me to run for office in the first place, and I will continue to strive to meet these goals as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly."
Rep. Emerson will serve on the committees for Colleges and Universities (ranking), Rural Development (ranking), Criminal Justice and Public Safety and Housing and Real Estate.
Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) was sworn into his fourth term in office, and was elected as the Majority Caucus Chair for the new session.
He will also serve as Vice-Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Energy & Utilities and will be serving on the Assembly committees on Assembly Organization, Colleges & Universities, Housing & Real Estate, Rules, State Affairs, Tourism, Veterans & Military Affairs, and Health, Aging & Long-Term Care.
“This opportunity to be a voice for the Chippewa Valley down in Madison is truly an honor. I am looking forward continuing to meet with constituents of the 67th Assembly District and working hard to advance strong policies that support our area and the state as a whole," Rep. Summerfield said.
Rusk County Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) said serving in the Assembly has been one of the highest honors of his life.
“I am excited to begin this new legislative session and continue the effort to make Wisconsin a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Rep. Edming. “I am also excited to begin my new role as Chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this important position and hope that through this committee we can foster new ideas to support our brave veterans and active duty service members.”
Rep. Edming will serve as the Chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. He will also serve as a member of the Committees on Labor and Integrated Employment, Rural Development, Transportation, and Forestry,
Parks, and Outdoor Recreation.
Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Town of Washington) will chair the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities. He will also be serving on the Committees on Energy and Utilities, Financial Institutions, Insurance, Labor and Integrated Employment, and Veterans and Military Affairs.
“I look forward to addressing the challenges that face our state and working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find common-ground solutions. This starts by passing a smart and responsible budget that will continue to support workforce solutions like increasing youth and adult apprenticeship programs while also expanding rural broadband and making sure our businesses can continue to expand during these uncertain economic times,” Petryk said.
Senator Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) said he feels honored and humbled to serve western Wisconsin in the State Senate.
“I look forward to reaching out to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to restore civility. I’m confident we can work together to find common-sense solutions for educating our children, fixing our roads and protecting our environment," Sen. Smith said.