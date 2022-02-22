Assembly passes gifted and talented program bill

MADISON (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Assembly passed Assembly Bill 903 on Tuesday. The bill, which would support gifted and talented students, has several Chippewa Valley lawmaker's support.
The bill, introduced by Representative Warren Petryk (R-Town of Washington), would require Wisconsin schools to be more transparent about their gifted and talented programs.
Current law says that public school students who show strong academic performance and intelligence, as well as show advanced creativity and leadership must have access to a gifted and talented program.
Assembly Bill 903 would require school boards to submit an annual report to the Department of Public Instruction on how many students in their district were considered for their gifted and talented program, how many are part of the program, and how much time the district's gifted and talented coordinator, if they have one, spends working on the program. It would also require districts to share with the DPI some demographic information on the students in the program.
"National testing data indicates that many Wisconsin students can work up to four grade levels beyond their placement, but few receive work at an appropriate level. Ensuring that these students have an appropriately challenging curriculum is critical both for learning and for motivation,” Rep. Petryk said in a statement.
During the public hearing on the bill three weeks ago, an Altoona High School junior spoke before lawmakers in Madison in support of the bill.
The assembly bill is also cosponsored by Jesse James (R-Altoona).
The bill is also circulating in the State Senate as Senate Bill 806, where it was introduced by Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls).