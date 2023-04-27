Assembly Republicans present proposal to put more tax dollars into small communities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The State Assembly has introduced a proposal that aims to put more tax dollars back into smaller communities who are growing too fast to keep up.
Wisconsin state Representatives met with local Altoona government officials to announce a new $500 million finance proposal. The proposal would distribute 20% of state sales tax revenue to local governments.
It would also direct more than half a billion dollars in new money for local government innovation and public safety, including funding for law enforcement and EMS.
The purpose of the bill is to fund small communities who are seeing an increase in population and to help fund emergency services to keep up with that rapid growth. Supporters say the proposal levels the playing field for small communities who don't see the same amount of state revenue sharing.
"It's not just like we're just taking tax dollars and just sending them down the road here. We're actually doing it in a thoughtful, creative way which benefits the taxpayer. It's your money and we want to make sure it's being used as effectively as possible," said Rep. Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls).
Zimmerman was joined by Rep. Warren Petryk and Rep. Clint Moses to make the announcement. The bill is authored by Republicans but Zimmerman said it has bipartisan support.
The final budget is expected to be signed by Gov. Tony Evers in early July.