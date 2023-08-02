Attorney General Josh Kaul visits Fall Creek to discuss opioid settlement dollars

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin's Attorney General Josh Kaul was in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday highlighting the state's efforts to prevent overdose deaths through funding. Those funds have directly impacted the community of Fall Creek.
Kaul said the Department of Justice partnered with local governments around the state to distribute over $700 million of state opioid lawsuit settlements.
He says 70% of those dollars are heading to county and local governments. The remaining 30% is for the State Department of Health Services. The DHS will use a portion of the funds for outreach programs.
"We're talking about this issue around the state and the reason is because this is an impact... an issue that impacts every community in the state of Wisconsin. It impacts the lives of so many Wisconsinites," Kaul said.
Kaul was joined by Fall Creek Police Chief Colin Mumford. He said the police department is using their piece of the settlement funds to provide officers with 24 Narcan kits. Narcan is a nasal spray designed to reverse opioid overdoses.
Mumford said the department has not had to use Narcan kits recently but says it's important for them to have the life-saving devices available.
"The need is there in every community. You just never know when the day is going to be, where there is going to be an overdose where Narcan is going to be able to save that person's life," Mumford said.
Settlements funds are also impacting other Chippewa Valley communities. The Eau Claire County Jail has a free Narcan and fentanyl test strip vending machine, which is available to the public.