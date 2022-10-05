Barnes focuses on abortion issue as his campaign enters home stretch

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A group of local women met with Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes in Eau Claire on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion on their frustrations with Wisconsin’s abortion laws, in light of the recent repeal of Roe v. Wade.
Barnes is just over a month away from the end of his campaign seeking to unseat Ron Johnson as senator, and his campaign has chosen to focus on the abortion issue down the stretch.
The stop in Eau Claire was one of several in what his campaign is calling the “Ron Against Roe Tour.” Barnes has continually condemned his opponent Ron Johnson’s stance on the controversial overturning of the supreme court decision.
"This is beyond politics. This is people's health. This is women's safety. This is about the choice and the freedom that people should have to make their own healthcare decisions, that Ron Johnson wants to get in the way of," Barnes said. "He's against letting Medicare negotiate prescription drug costs. He's against capping the cost of insulin. This is a person that cannot be trusted when it comes to issues with healthcare in this country."
Barnes’ tour comes after the Wisconsin Senate convened for fifteen seconds on Tuesday and then adjourned, after a special session was requested by Governor Tony Evers to discuss updating Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law.
The midterm election is November 8.