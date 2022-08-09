Barnes to compete against Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate

(WQOW) - In a race that's been seemingly decided since many others dropped out, Mandela Barnes has officially been chosen by voters as the Democrat to take on Sen. Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate.
As of 8:50 p.m., only 25% of Wisconsin votes are in, but both candidates have a significant enough lead over their opponent/s that the Associated Press has called the race.
Barnes, who is currently the state Lieutenant Governor, was endorsed by Tim Nelson, Alex Lasry, and Sarah Godlewski -- all of which dropped out of the same race in the weeks leading up to the primary election.
Johnson, who beat his own opponent David Schroeder, has represented Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate for the past 12 years.
Now the two will campaign against one another to represent Wisconsin for the next six years in Washington. The election is November 8.