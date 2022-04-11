Bill signed into law to help with EMS reimbursements

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Because of a new law, local municipalities are hoping to get more money back on reimbursements related to Medicaid patients.
Assembly Bill 874, which is now Wisconsin Act 228, was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers on Friday.
The law requires DHS to submit a Medicaid state plan amendment to allow Wisconsin EMS providers to take part in supplemental payment opportunities for public and private and EMS providers.
If approved by CMS, or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, these supplemental payments could help to alleviate some of the funding pressure on EMS providers.
Representative Rob Summerfield of Bloomer, a co-sponsor of the bill, said although this law isn't the silver bullet to solve all EMS funding issues, it's a step in the right direction.
"I'm proud for the last few years to be able to help, if it's tax credits, helping with different trainings, now with this bill, to tap into some Medicaid funding through Washington D.C.," Summerfield said. "These are all little pieces to make sure that we have adequate providers for the people in the state of Wisconsin, especially the people in the rural areas."
Eau Claire deputy chief of EMS Jon Schultz said it's great that this bill was signed into law.
He said in 2021, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue billed Medicaid patients $1.7 million, and they recouped just $240,000 of those receipts.
Schultz added that 20% of patients transported last year were on Medicaid, which is about 1,200 people.
"The other thing about Medicaid is that they don't just pay for an ambulance," Schultz said. "If we were to transport somebody, they don't just pay for that. It has to be medically necessary and there's criteria of what medical necessity is before Medicaid will pay that bill so that's another reason why the reimbursement is low."
Rep. Summerfield said Wisconsin is not the only state to tap into this type of funding.