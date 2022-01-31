Bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips goes to Gov. Evers

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Legislation that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips is on its way to Governor Tony Evers' desk.
"Even if we save one life from this bill passing and the governor signing it, that's a victory in our state," said Rep. Jesse James of Altoona.
On January 25 both the Wisconsin state Senate and Assembly passed a bill that would decriminalize the test strips.
Fentanyl is useful for pain management in hospitals, but when used without quality control, it can be lethal.
Rep. James, author of Assembly Bill 619, said fentanyl test strips can be a life-saving tool, but they're still illegal in Wisconsin because they're considered drug paraphernalia and possessing them could mean being charged with a felony.
James said there are cases when drug users thought they were taking one substance, but it was actually laced with fentanyl, referencing a UW-Milwaukee student who overdosed on fentanyl when he thought it was Percocet.
James said he's gone through 24 years of sobriety himself, so he hopes this bill helps illicit drug addicts modify their behavior and bring about prevention and harm reduction.
"If we can have our users do the safety precautions in testing the substance that they're going to take first, hopefully they'll either use less of the substance or they will not use it at all," James said.
The bill has had bipartisan support since it was proposed.
James estimates it will go before the governor in two weeks, who has the final say in officially decriminalizing the possession of fentanyl test strips in the state.