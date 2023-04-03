Breaking down what the referendum questions on your ballot mean

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin residents will see several referendum questions on their April ballot Tuesday, and we are here to make sure you understand what those questions are asking before you vote.
These two are proposed amendments. One deals with cash bail, the other with accused criminals and their release. Let's talk about accused criminals first.
That question reads "shall the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction — conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”
The simple way of looking at this question is: should it be harder for accused criminals to be granted release?
If this referendum passes accused criminals could be denied release if they cause serious harm. That's a change from serious bodily harm, broadening the language.
University of Eau Claire Political Science Professor Eric Kasper explains:
"It comes down to a question I think on both of these referendum questions how much the people in the state of Wisconsin want written into the state constitution in terms of requirements for conditions before release and bail vs how much they want to leave to the statutes to define," he said.
Speaking of cash bail, the second question on your ballot reads in part, "shall the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstance?"
The simple way of looking at this question is: should it be harder for criminals to get out on bail?
Both referendum questions broaden the language of the state constitution.
If these referendums pass, they would become law since they have already passed state legislation.
You will see other referendums on your ballot as well. Those are on state welfare benefits and, in Eau Claire County there is a question on abortion. Those are advisory only.
You can learn more about those questions at MyVoteWI.com