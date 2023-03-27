Candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court visit Eau Claire as they make final push before election day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With election day just under one week away, both state Supreme Court justice candidates are making a final push for votes.
Justices Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly spoke at the Labor Temple in Eau Claire Monday in a Q&A session sponsored by the Women Lawyers of the North.
Protasiewicz said it's important for the court to get away from radical ideas.
"I'm a fair, independent, experienced judge. I want to get away from the extremism on our Supreme Court. Bring back change, bring back common sense, bring back independence back to our Supreme Court — get away from those predetermined outcomes. That is why people should vote for me. I have the experience, I'm fair, and I'm independent," she said.
News 18 was not informed by Kelly's campaign that he would be at the event, and he had already left when we arrived.
Kelly did speak in Eau Claire on March 18. During his visit he talked about abortion rights, how he would rule on cases and the views of his opponent.
"What we have before us is a very stark contrast and a very stark choice. Will we continue to have the rule of law or will we instead have the rule of Janet? Because she has made it abundantly clear that she intends to place herself above the law. She's even gone so far as to suggest to put her thumb on the scales of justice to make sure cases are resolved according to her personal politics," he said.
A representative for the Kelly campaign gave a statement to News 18 about his visit Monday. The statement read in part Kelly will rule the court using existing law. Election day is April 4.