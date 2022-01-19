 Skip to main content
Clean water advisory referendum to be on Eau Claire County ballots in April

Chippewa River Footbridge

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Should the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin? 

That's the question that will be on Eau Claire County ballots in April.

The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to have this advisory referendum on the ballot. In their agenda packet, supervisor Nancy Coffey submitted a factsheet explaining the advisory referendum, saying it has the goal of empowering Wisconsinites to advocate for critical water issues. The factsheet also said that other county boards have approved the same referendum. 

If passed, the county clerk will send the results to the Governor, Wisconsin Counties Association, and local state legislators. 

