Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff discusses supporting small businesses in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Brad Pfaff, candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, stopped by CVTC on Wednesday to speak about his ideas for improving local business.
Pfaff said small businesses are vital to communities such as Eau Claire because they are the lifeblood of the economy. However, he said these business owners are struggling, as the pandemic led to an ongoing workforce shortage.
Pfaff said if elected, he would give small business the tools they need to overcome such challenges and succeed.
"Things like making sure that we have a strong supply chain, making sure that we have a workforce that is prepared to work," Pfaff said. "Make sure that we have a regulatory environment that is conducive for small businesses, making sure that we have a tax policy that recognizes the challenges small businesses face every single day."
Pfaff added he would invest in processing things such as food products in order to boost manufacturers in western Wisconsin.
Wednesday's event was hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, which also hopes to hear from Pfaff's Republican challenger, Derrick Van Orden, before the November election.