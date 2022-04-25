Congressman Tom Tiffany officially announces reelection bid

WAUSUA (WQOW) - U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany, a Republican, is seeking reelection following his first two years in the House of Representatives.
Rep. Tiffany was elected to the House in 2020 to serve the 7th Congressional District of Wisconsin, which covers much of north western Wisconsin.
Originally from the Elmwood area, Rep. Tiffany has served in the Wisconsin Assembly as well as Senate before running for Congress.
In a statement announcing his reelection bid, he said violent crime is surging across the county, and accused Democratic policies of being "pro-crime." He also said U.S. borders have "been erased" and a "tidal wave of over two million illegal aliens" have come to the U.S.
"I look forward to offering solutions to restore America's greatness," he said in a news release.
The primary is August 9, and the general election is November 8.